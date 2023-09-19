Pictures of Rihanna’s second-born Riot Rose released Loop Barbados

A month ago, rumours circulated that Barbadian pop icon Rihanna gave birth to a bouncing baby boy.

In typical Fenty fashion, that being doing everything on her own terms, on a random Tuesday, the images and the name of the baby were dropped online.

Acclaimed fashion photographer Miles Diggs (Diggzy), who was the first to reveal Rihanna’s first pregnancy in 2022, with the iconic photoshoot of the beaming couple – Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky – strolling around New York hand-in-hand, is back with the first-ever photos of their second son and Mayers family portrait.

Captioned: “It’s a FAMILY thing. Welcome to the World Riot Rose”, the happy couple debuted their second bundle of joy and growing family.

In the picture, Riot Rose is nestled in his dad’s arms, wearing a pink suit and tiny Timberland boots.

Rihanna even showed her love in the comments of the Instagram post saying “The Mayers Boyz”.

There were speculations online that the baby was named Riot, however, it confirmed today.