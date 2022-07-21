Pic-O-De-Crop finalists ready to battle | Loop Barbados

·7 min read
Pic-O-De-Crop finalists ready to battle
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Rudifus from the Payce Digital/COB All Stars Calypso Tent will be the first contestant to grace the Finals stage on July 29

Rosemary Forde

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The 17 finalists who will attempt to dethrone the reigning Calypso Monarch Classic are geared up and ready for the Courtesy Garage Pic-O-De-Crop Finals.

Ahead of the finals competition which takes place at the Kensington Oval on July 29, the competitors drew their positions at the Courtesy Garage, Wildey, St Michael headquarters Wednesday.

The contestants will be contending for the grand prize of a fully electric 2022 Nissan Leaf valued at $92, 000.

The positions will be as followed:

Rudifus – De Church Bell (Payce Digital/COB All Stars Calypso Tent) Teri – Who We Are (Payce Digital/COB All Stars Calypso Tent)John Yarde – I Will Remember (Payce Digital/COB All Stars Calypso Tent)Colin Spencer – If I Do These Things (Payce Digital/COB All Stars Calypso Tent)Sammy G – Dear Diary (Payce Digital/COB All Stars Calypso Tent)Quon – Animal Kingdom (C.O.Williams House Of Soca)Billboard – Recovery Plan (C.O.Williams House Of Soca)Mr Blood – Mr Skeptic (First Citizens/Digicel De Big ShowIweb – Dear Lord (First Citizens/Digicel De Big Show)Ranaan – If I Was To Win (C.O.Williams House Of Soca)Imara – We Come Here To Work (Shining Stars)Jude Clarke – Struggling (Payce Digital/COB All Stars Calypso Tent)TC – Kaiso Reporter (First Citizens/Digicel De Big Show)Chrystal Cummins-Beckles – Crazy (First Citizens/Digicel De Big Show)Classic Donella – Dat Is Calypso (Payce Digital/COB All Stars Calypso Tent)Doyenne – Love Affair (C.O.Williams House Of Soca)De Announcer – Mia Loved D’s (Payce Digital/COB All Stars Calypso Tent)

Chief executive officer of the National Cultural Foundation (NCF), Carol Roberts-Reifer welcomed the return of the Crop Over Festival, specifically the Pic-O-De-Crop Competition which is a highlight on the events calendar.

“Who would’ve thought this time last year and this time 2020 that we would be here this year and for that, we have to give thanks. When the pandemic first hit everything seemed dire and of course, the first year there was no Crop Over Festival quite a few people said ‘We didn’t miss it, we got a chance to rest.’ Last year when there was no Crop Over Festival it hit home and everybody began to get anxious, ‘When next we gine get outside?’. So first of all I want to give thanks for us being able to be here today and to plan what is arguably still one of the biggest events on the Crop Over calendar.”

She also thanked Courtesy for their continued sponsorship and the grand prize – the 2022 Nissan Leaf.

“We can’t go any further unless we say a big thank you to Courtesy Garage. At a time when economies around the world are in a stranglehold, at a time where shipping and freighting are experiencing great challenges and so supply and demand are not as smooth a process as it used to be, from the first time we called Courtesy Garage and said we’re back in terms of the Crop Over Festival they said ‘Yes, we are too, we’re going to be with you again’ and for that, I want to sincerely thank you.”

