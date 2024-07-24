Pic O De Crop finalists announced

The National Cultural Foundation (NCF) has announced the finalists who will face Calypso Monarch iWeb in the Courtesy Garage Pic O De Crop Competition on Friday, August 2, 2024.
The announcement of the finalists was made today, Wednesday, July 24, by NCF Corporate Communications Specialist Toni Yarde, following the judging of the final tent All Stars at Garfield Sobers Sports Complex.
The results were tabulated by NCF’s auditors Pricewaterhouse Coopers.
TENT
ARTISTE
SONG
All Stars Calypso Tent
Colin Spencer
Fear
All Stars Calypso Tent
Darin Holder
Encore
All Stars Calypso Tent
Eric Lewis
Tight Lip
All Stars Calypso Tent
Grateful Co
Product Of Change
All Stars Calypso Tent
Imara
While They Lay Sleeping
All Stars Calypso Tent
John Yarde
De Ultimate Price
All Stars Calypso Tent
Sammy Dello
Bajan Movie
All Stars Calypso Tent
Sammy G
Culture
All Stars Calypso Tent
Trinity
Come Home
De Big Show
AC
Going Fuh Crown
De Big Show
Biggie Irie
QEH
De Big Show
Chrystal
De Proposal
De Big Show
Tae
A Big Circus
House of Soca Calypso Tent
Billboard
War
House of Soca Calypso Tent
Mr. Deejay
My Other Senses
House of Soca Calypso Tent
Sir Ruel
A Single Bullet
Shining Stars Calyso Tent
Kid Site
Viral
Reserve
House of Soca Calypso Tent
Quon
Mathematical Quandry
Finalists are asked to meet at Courtesy Garage in Wildey at 4pm today, Wednesday, July 24, to draw for positions.
(NCF).