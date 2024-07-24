Pic O De Crop finalists announced

·6 min read
Finalists to meet iWeb at Pic O De Crop Finals

Rosemary Forde

5 hrs ago

The National Cultural Foundation (NCF) has announced the finalists who will face Calypso Monarch iWeb in the Courtesy Garage Pic O De Crop Competition on Friday, August 2, 2024.

The announcement of the finalists was made today, Wednesday, July 24, by NCF Corporate Communications Specialist Toni Yarde, following the judging of the final tent All Stars at Garfield Sobers Sports Complex.

The results were tabulated by NCF’s auditors Pricewaterhouse Coopers.

TENT

ARTISTE

SONG

All Stars Calypso Tent

Colin Spencer

Fear

All Stars Calypso Tent

Darin Holder

Encore

All Stars Calypso Tent

Eric Lewis

Tight Lip

All Stars Calypso Tent

Grateful Co

Product Of Change

All Stars Calypso Tent

Imara

While They Lay Sleeping

All Stars Calypso Tent

John Yarde

De Ultimate Price

All Stars Calypso Tent

Sammy Dello

Bajan Movie

All Stars Calypso Tent

Sammy G

Culture

All Stars Calypso Tent

Trinity

Come Home

De Big Show

AC

Going Fuh Crown

De Big Show

Biggie Irie

QEH

De Big Show

Chrystal

De Proposal

De Big Show

Tae

A Big Circus

House of Soca Calypso Tent

Billboard

War

House of Soca Calypso Tent

Mr. Deejay

My Other Senses

House of Soca Calypso Tent

Sir Ruel

A Single Bullet

Shining Stars Calyso Tent

Kid Site

Viral

Reserve

House of Soca Calypso Tent

Quon

Mathematical Quandry

Finalists are asked to meet at Courtesy Garage in Wildey at 4pm today, Wednesday, July 24, to draw for positions.

(NCF).

