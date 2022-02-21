Physical classes resume; education officials tour facilities | Loop Barbados

Face-to-face classes recommenced across the island today much to the joy of parents and students.

School at nursery, primary and secondary institutions resumed according to a blended, phased approach stipulated by the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training.

Ensuring that teachers and students are comfortable, Chief Education Officer, Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw and a team of education officials, visited several schools and toured their facilities. These included Erdiston Special School, St Giles Nursery, St Stephen’s Primary, St Winifred’s School, Ellerslie Secondary School.

Officials also visited the Belleville, St Michael site of the Wilkie Cumberbatch Primary School.

The students of Wilkie Cumberbatch Primary have been placed in four satellite centres since the rebuilding of the Wildey, St Michael plant is still underway. Over the weekend, Dr Archer-Bradshaw announced that classes will take place on a rotational basis at the Boys Scouts headquarters, the University of West Indies Open Campus, the Belleville site and St Matthias Anglican Church.