World News
Photos: The aftermath of Israeli strikes on Tehran
13 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Israel has carried out a series of air strikes on Iran, targeting military facilities, nuclear sites and residential areas of the capital, Tehran, and killing at least two senior military commanders and top nuclear scientists.
The strikes early on Friday come amid simmering tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme and appeared certain to trigger a reprisal. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned that “severe punishment” would be directed at Israel. Hours later, Israel’s military said it had begun intercepting Iranian drones launched in retaliation.
An Israeli official said the interceptions were taking place outside Israeli territory but did not elaborate. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity, pending a formal announcement.
Related News
21 May 2025
Member of Irish rap band Kneecap charged with ‘terrorism’ offence
12 June 2025
In nixing EV standards, Trump strikes at two foes: California and Elon Musk
03 June 2025
Polls set to close in South Korea snap election triggered by martial law
14 May 2025