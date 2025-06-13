Renowned UWI Emerita Professor Hazel Simmons-McDonald passes away Thousands evacuate from fast-moving fires in Canada APRM challenges Fitch’s downgrade of Afreximbank US to double tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to 50%, Trump says Hope confident ahead of T20 Series against England Daughter sends mum's ashes out to sea in bottle to 'travel the world'
Photos: The aftermath of Israeli strikes on Tehran 

13 June 2025
Israel has carried out a series of air strikes on Iran, targeting military facilities, nuclear sites and residential areas of the capital, Tehran, and killing at least two senior military commanders and top nuclear scientists.

The strikes early on Friday come amid simmering tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme and appeared certain to trigger a reprisal. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned that “severe punishment” would be directed at Israel. Hours later, Israel’s military said it had begun intercepting Iranian drones launched in retaliation.

An Israeli official said the interceptions were taking place outside Israeli territory but did not elaborate. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity, pending a formal announcement.

 

