Phillips tells Bajans at St Andrew meeting ‘go to the polls and vote’ | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Labour Party (BLP) candidate for St Lucy Peter Phillips says if Barbadians and residents do not go out and vote all of their campaigning and canvassing would be for naught.

flour ain’t cake, support don’t win you a seat, it’s the vote!

Speaking at the ‘The BLP political platform heads North’ meeting to introduce the BLP candidate for St Andrew Dr Romel Springer, Phillips said:

“My political leader spent two days with me in the constituency and she said flour ain’t cake, support don’t win you a seat, it’s the vote! Every one of you go to the polls and vote and give the Barbados Labour Party a resounding victory, giveRomel Springer the vote St Andrew and that opportunity as the people in St Lucy will do for me.”

He said that the BLP team on Polling Day, January 19, 2022, intends to “go into every nook and cranny and make sure every voter come out.” This comes as many are positing a low voter turnout this General Election.

Against this backdrop, Phillips urged, “we now have to ensure, now with all the talk and all the paraphernalia there is an important date coming January 19, 2022, wherever you are … and with all we are doing here, if we do not get out and vote it will be all in vain.”

The former MP for St Lucy also paused and thanked George Payne publicly “for his human service”. He said that Payne has given of his best and he has nurtured the next candidate Springer. And to the people of St Andrew he endorsed Springer too saying that he was working as part of the team with Payne and now, he continues working on their behalf.