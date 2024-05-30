Phillips advised to turn himself in to Police Loop Barbados

Anderson Orlando Phillips is wanted by The Barbados Police Service.

He is advised to come forward and turn himself in alone or accompanied by a lawyer of his choice.

Anyone who is harboring the fugitive who goes by the aliases Boxer and Buffet, is warned that he or she is committing an offence and can be charged if caught and arrested.

Phillips, 52 years, is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

His last known address is Clarkes Gap, Spooner’s Hill or My Lords Hill, St. Michael. He is approximately five feet, eight inches (5’ 8”) tall, has a dark complexion and is of medium built. He has a large head with a receding hairline and thick lips.

Phillips is advised that he can present himself to the District ‘B’ Police Station, Boarded Hall, St George.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Anderson Orlando Phillips, is asked to contact the District ‘B’ Police Station, Boarded Hall, St. George at telephone numbers 437-4311 or 430-7625, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.