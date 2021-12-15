Philippines’ Duterte quits senate race in new election twist

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The president filed withdrawal papers at the election commission a few hours after longtime aide, Senator Christopher “Bong Go” did the same, a decision Duterte’s spokesman said was to enable him to better serve the country.

The constitution bars Duterte, 76, from seeking reelection as president , but he was allowed to run for other positions in nationwide elections in May 2022.

He had planned to pursue the vice presidency, but chose instead to seek a seat in the powerful senate.

The withdrawal is the latest twist in a Philippine election race fraught with last-minute changes and surprises that have baffled political experts.

