Philip Tudor will be immortalised in Barbados road network Loop Barbados

A name synonymous with Barbados’ transport infrastructure – Philip Tudor – will live on despite his recent passing.

This promise has been made in a most heartfelt way by the sitting Minister of the Transport, Works and Water Resources (MTW) and Deputy Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw.

“It is our hope though that we would be able to fulfil Mr Tudor’s vision of building out the Lab at MTW, which will require the adequate staffing and equipment and some of the staff have even hinted at us naming the Lab in his name as an act of appreciation and recognition for the work he has done over the years in that Department.

“But I believe that we must also go further than keeping his name on a building at the MTW, and I think at the appropriate time Madam Prime Minister I think we have to look at our highways to be able to distinguish this outstanding builder of Barbados as one whose name every day and every time that you pass on the roads of Barbados you will forever see Philip Tudor’s name etched in the history of our landscape.”

Speaking about Tudor’s dedication to the Lab. She said that it was he who made her most aware of the worth and value of the space and its staff.

She said, “He was passionate about the materials lab at the Ministry where testing of materials used in road construction takes place and our staff credit him for the role that he played in its development.

“When I first came to MTW, the Lab was not even involved in the management meetings, but we soon changed this when I realised from speaking to Tudor that the Lab needed to be properly staffed and equipped with resources as it could bring in additional revenue, Prime Minister listen carefully, it could bring in additional revenue for the Ministry and in turn the Consolidated Fund. But it could also play an integral part in determining the quality and the standard of materials in road construction.”

As testament to continue the work to advance his dreams for the Lab, Deputy Prime Minister Bradshaw said this time was to be one of joy and accomplishment for Tudor and his team, not one of grieving.

“We had big plans for the Lab. And when we attended the IRF – International Road Federation earlier this year, we saw impressive presentations from Arizona State University about the use of new technologies in road building, in training and educational opportunities for staff as well as potential partnerships. The plan was for a team led by Mr Tudor to attend the 20th Arizona’s Pavement Materials Conference, which coincidentally starts today [Monday, November 14], and a delegation comprising Dr Springer, Kimberly Lowe from the Lab and the Head of Projects Dave Scantlebury left today and therefore could not be here with us.”

The Minister told Tudor’s loved ones, especially his son, Alair, that since his dad’s passing there has been nothing but an “outpouring of love and support, respect and appreciation which we all had for Philip and his contribution to this country’s infrastructure.

“To have a parent that so many people speak so highly of is indeed a blessing, but equally to know that you were spoken so highly of as well is equally a blessing.”

The service of Thanksgiving and internment were held at the Coral Ridge.

Family members and friends along with the Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and Deputy Prime Minister Bradshaw walked in the procession from the chapel to the graveside. Tudor’s body was carried down a makeshift Philip Tudor Drive as the signpost read, then the pallbearers followed the “road” with the markings and directional arrows to lay the casket at the grave where the man, who was undeniably the face of the Barbados MTW, was laid to rest.