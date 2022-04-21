Phase 3 of Constitution River Project to conclude in six weeks | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Tourism Investment Inc.(BTII) advises the public that the Constitution River Project – Phase III will conclude in six weeks, weather permitting, with remedial works and site preparation.

The project, which has been ongoing for 18 months, includes reconstructive work to the river channel and its environs.

Last Thursday, April 14, the C.O. Williams Construction team began removing the dam that was constructed in the early stages of the project, which prevented water from flowing along the Constitution Bridge to the James A. Tudor Roundabout in The City.

As a result of the partial removal of the dam, the area of the river channel to the roundabout has been refilled with water. The BTII thanks the public for their patience and cooperation during the project.