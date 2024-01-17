Pharmacist stresses leprosy in 2024 is very treatable Loop Barbados

With reports of one case of leprosy recorded in Barbados in 2023 and 11 new cases in St Lucia last year, as St Vincent and the Grenadines ramps up vigilance, one local pharmacist is reminding citizens to take care to protect themselves, while stressing that it’s no death sentence or incurable disease now.

They didn’t have antibiotics back in those days but they do have them now

Paul Gibson asserted to Loop News, “We have had leprosy here in the past. We had the Lazaretto at the bottom of University Hill where persons with leprosy of Hansen’s disease were housed, and most grew to ripe old ages and passed away.

“But the beautiful thing about 2024 is that we have medications that can now treat leprosy…

“My position is we are in a much better position in 2024 than we were in the days of Jesus where they were outcasts and so it is a lot more humane and there are multiple therapies that can stymie the onset and manage the care very, very careful. They didn’t have antibiotics back in those days but they do have them now to treat.”

we know how to treat it now. That is the critical thing

Amongst the available medications he listed dapsone with rifampicin and clofazimine and he added, “the reality is we have these things and we know how to treat it now. That is the critical thing.”

The Past President for the Barbados Pharmaceutical Society said that just like COVID-19 and the flu, leprosy is spread “by water globules and from nasal passage sneezing and so on, more so than touch really. So you have to be very careful. If you are concerned about it, you have to consider wearing a mask as a way to prevent you catching it.”

He also explained, “It is not easily spread… so if you know that there are identified cases of leprosy, what you do is quarantine and treat aggressively. It is a long therapy but you treat until everything is resolved.”

On January 10, 2024, St Lucia’s Ministry of Health noted 11 new cases of leprosy which represents a 120 per cent increase from 2020 to 2023.

To tackle the issue, St Lucia Chief Medical Officer Dr Sharon Belmar-George said the health officials there have strategised a national action plan has been drafted towards the elimination of leprosy on island. This includes an educational public health campaign, intensive contact tracing in the affected communities, re-training of healthcare workers towards early detection and diagnosis, increased in-country testing and more aggressive and consistent treatment.

As of January 15, 2024, St Vincent and the Grenadines has not seen any new cases of leprosy for the period 2022 to now, but surveillance is ongoing.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Health Ministry (SVG MOH) has not detected a case of leprosy since 2019.

However, the SVG MOH issued a statement this week saying, “While Leprosy was once feared to be a highly contagious and devastating disease, the Ministry would like to reassure the public that leprosy does not spread easily and treatment is very effective. However, if left untreated, the nerve damage associated with leprosy can result in deformities of hands and feet, paralysis, and blindness.”