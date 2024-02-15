Pharmacist chat – What you need to know about Saharan Dust Loop Barbados

More Saharan Dust is affecting Barbados and the Caribbean this week.

Recognising that the presence of Saharan Dust locally, originating from the coast of Africa, has become an accepted occurrence, one Pharmacist and Past President for the Barbados Pharmaceutical Society Paul Gibson wants Barbadians and tourists on island to be on their guards.

The large size of these dust plumes can cause several uncomfortable conditions, including:

allergies,asthma,nasal congestion,sinusitis,bronchitis,eczema outbreaksrunny eyes and nose

Treatments

There are some remedies that can help alleviate the onset of these symptoms.

Covering the nose and mouth acts as a first-line barrier to prevent Saharan Dust from entering the nasal passage and throat. Washing one’s face can also help remove excessive dust that may have settled on the skin and prevent it from reaching the nasal passage.

For individuals with asthma, it is important to be mindful of the dust and consult with a doctor to ensure they have antisteroidal inhalers and bronchial dilating inhalers (puffers). These inhalers can help reduce inflammation and stabilize the airways. Ventolin inhalers or other recommended bronchial inhalers can facilitate the opening of the airways.

In addition to these measures, there are a few other suggestions that can be considered:

1. Saline nasal irrigation: Using a saline solution to rinse the nasal passages can help flush out any dust particles and alleviate nasal congestion.

2. Air filters: Using air filters in indoor environments can help purify the air and reduce the amount of dust circulating. It is important to regularly clean the filters and fans to maintain their effectiveness.

3. Bromelain: This is an enzyme found in papaya and pineapple that can help liquefy mucus and assist in clearing the airways. Your doctor may prescribe bromelain as a supplement.

4. Antihistamines: Over-the-counter antihistamines like Zyrtec, Loratadine, and Pseudoephedrine can help with symptoms such as itchy eyes, throat, and a runny nose. However, it is important to consult with your doctor or pharmacist to ensure there are no drug interactions with other medications you may be taking for conditions like hypertension or diabetes.

5. Honey and lozenges: Honey can be useful in soothing an itchy throat, and lozenges can provide relief for individuals experiencing discomfort when swallowing.

6. Air conditioners and dehumidifiers: These devices can help purify the air by reducing humidity and filtering out dust particles. It is important to regularly clean the filters and maintain the devices for optimal effectiveness.

Remember, it is always advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before using any of the aforementioned products or remedies to ensure they are suitable for your specific condition and do not interact with any other medications you may be taking.