Peter Ram drops Pumpin’ video | Loop Barbados

As the start of the sweetest summer festival looms, partygoers are being reminded that it’s time to get pumpin’!

Last Friday, entertainer Peter Ram dropped a hot new music video across several social media platforms which provide several scintillating visuals to his Pumpin’ track, released in 2021.

It’s time to get pumpin’!

As the island gears up for the return of Crop Over, the Pumpin’ video could not be timelier. It is filled with visuals that capture the merriment of the season and successfully conveys the excitement and anticipation of partygoers to be back ‘outside’.

Shot at the popular Worthing Square in Christ Church, the scenes throughout the video are filled with snippets of Caribbean culture, including its nightlife, the fascinating gyrations of Caribbean waistlines and flexibility of its dancers and even some spectacular fire breathing displays.

Speaking to Loop Entertainment, Peter Ram indicated that the video was done to promote the song and expressed his thanks to Jason “Shaft” Bishop for penning the song and did not hesitate in crediting his late friend and well-loved DJ Jon Doe for recording the vocals to the track.

He shared that the music video has gotten a great response thus far. “I have gotten a real good response so far and I feel really excited about it and the return of Crop Over.”

He hinted that he had other recordings set to be released as the 2022 season progressed, including another song written by Shaft.

The Pumpin’ video was produced by Graham Cumberbatch and his team at MediaHouse Studios in collaboration with Ram’s management, headed by Ruel Ward of Pyramid Entertainment Inc. The project was made possible with assistance from the National Cultural Foundation.