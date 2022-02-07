Peter Phillips reaffrims his committment to St Lucy | Loop Barbados

Re-elected parliamentary representative for St Lucy, the Honourable Peter Phillips, yesterday reaffirmed his commitment to the parish at the helm of the island.

During a thanksgiving service at Alexandria New Testament Church of God on Sunday, February 6, Phillips assured the congregation that campaign promises made will be fulfilled.

He made specific reference to the development of Archer’s Bay, as well as an upcoming housing project earmarked for Coconut Hall in the parish.

“We hit the ground running yesterday. We were at the Archer’s Bay facility and we are moving swiftly. We are moving swiftly in the next coming months to start that project there. They are fully developing that area into the lovely park that you want it to be. We are moving swiftly with bringing that to fruition,” the MP said.

Phillips gave the commitment that the promised recreational park would be completed by 2023 for the hosting of large activities.

He went on to say that the housing initiative at Coconut Hall was due to commence shortly and he was scheduled to break the ground on Friday, February 11.

“Housing is a very important need of almost every person, giving people an opportunity to own a piece of the rock,” he said.

With respect to projects planned for the parish, the Member of Parliament encouraged residents to get involved.

“I want to say…I want you to be part of happening in St Lucy [and] what is happening in Barbados. I want you to equip yourself. We promised training…I want all people now to become skilled persons as well. When we start the process of training, whether you want to be a carpenter, you want to be a mason, a tiler and electrician and so on, we want you to become master craftsmen. When this programme starts, I want you, whether you are young or old…to be part of the process. To be able to position yourself to earn,” Phillips stated, urging all to take advantage of the personal development opportunities on the horizon.

Upon emerging victorious on January 21, Phillips had thanked his constituents for the confidence in him to continue the “good work that was started in St Lucy”.

At that time, he reassured: “I am committed to this task. There is a lot to be done. There is quite a bit that still has to happen in St Lucy. St Lucy is about the last frontier to be developed and during this tenure I intend to push hard in every aspect, in every area, to ensure St Lucy gets its fair share and St Lucy is uplifted. I intend to work hard on behalf of the people of St Lucy.”