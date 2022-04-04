Persons with respiratory issues on alert as rubbish fire continues | Loop Barbados

There is an ongoing rubbish fire between Balls Land and Pilgrim Road, Christ Church.

Despite the Barbados Fire Service confirming that the fire now poses no threat in terms of threat to lives or property, the smoke could be an issue for persons with respiratory problems such as asthmatics. Therefore, persons with respiratory ailments who live in nearby areas, including Pilgrim Road, Callenders, Thornbury Hill, Oistins, Gibbons Terrace and Providence are encouraged to take all necessary precautions.

The time of call for the fire was 1:10 pm today and three fire officers under the command of Sub-Officer Andrea Williams from Arch Hall battled that blaze for some five-plus hours.

Fire personnel from the St John Fire Station are on the scene of a pole fire in Todds currently. Three fire officers under the command of Lead Fire Officer Cummins are tending the fire. That call was received by control at 6:26 pm. This was the 7th fire for the day.

Today, April 4, started with a rubbish fire at 9:56 am at Edgecumbe, St Philip. The second rubbish was at 10:25 am in Bayfield near St Catherine’s in St Philip as well. Then there were two grass fires, one at 10:52 am at Groves Land in St George, and another reported at 12:14 pm at Cherry Grove, St John. At 5:18 fire officers under the command of Lead Fire Officer Husbands responded to a blaze in The Pine near the hardcourt.

Fire officers also today responded to an accident where a vehicle overturned along the Mighty Grynner Highway in the vicinity of the Barbados Light and Power plant at 1:41 pm. The Jaws-of-life apparatus was not required.