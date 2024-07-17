Persons reminded to apply early for liquor licences

Persons reminded to apply early for liquor licences
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News


Rosemary Forde

10 hrs ago

The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) is reminding persons hosting or participating in events where alcohol will be sold that they must apply for liquor licences.

Persons can apply online at https://liquorlicence.gov.bb.

Persons may also request a Special Occasion Liquor Licence if alcohol is being retailed for a period of 24 hours or less, or a Seasonal Liquor Licence, which covers a 90-day period, and can be used at various locations.

Payments may be made online through EZpay+ via the person’s liquor licence account, or at post offices islandwide. 

For timely approval, persons are encouraged to apply for their licences at least four working days before the event.

Persons who need assistance applying for a licence should call the Liquor Licence Authority of the DCCA at 535-7019, 535-7011, 535-7015, or 535-7042. They can also visit the Authority, located at the Energy Division, Country Road, St Michael.  

Holders of liquor licences are also reminded to renew them at least five days prior to the expiry date indicated in the last paragraph of the current licence.

(GIS).

