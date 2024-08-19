Persons invited to register for BCC foreign language courses

Persons invited to register for BCC foreign language courses
Registration closes next Friday, August 30, 2024 and classes are scheduled to start on September 9.

Rosemary Forde

11 hrs ago

Persons seeking to learn a new language for travel purposes or to enhance their employability are being encouraged to sign up for foreign language classes at the Barbados Community College (BCC).

The Barbados Language Centre at the BCC will be offering its General Conversation courses in Chinese (Mandarin), French, German, Italian amd Spanish, with Japanese being introduced for the first time at the College.

The courses will be offered at three levels:

BeginnersIntermediateAdvanced 

For further information on the dates, times, cost and registration, interested persons should visit the BCC’s website at the following link : https://barbadoslanguagecentre.com/programmes/general-language-conversation/.

Registration closes on August 30, and classes are scheduled to start on September 9.

