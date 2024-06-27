Persons invited to apply for UNESCO Transcultura courses

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Persons invited to apply for UNESCO Transcultura courses
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Wales into the final four of the BFA Champions Cup

The Reunion 2024 promises a ‘Feter’s Paradise’

Élevé Performing Arts Centre brings Aladdin Jr to Bim

BHTA celebrates success within the hotel and tourism industry

Barbados go down at home to Haiti in World Cup Qualifiers

Tridents welcome the Grenadiers in World Cup Qualifier this evening

Mount Gay honours late employee

Tridents lose World Cup Qualifier opener

Applewhaite named skipper of Tridents’ World Cup campaign

New look Tridents take on Curacao tonight in World Cup Qualifiers

Thursday Jun 27

28°C
Barbados News

Applications must be submitted by Friday, July 12, 2024.

Rosemary Forde

6 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Caribbean people ages 18 to 35 are being invited to submit applications for face-to-face creative specialisation courses in Havana, Cuba.

The courses are being facilitated by the UNESCO Transcultura Programme and funded by the European Union. 

Course topics include dance, heritage, visual arts, furniture design, commercial space design, and serigraphy.

This initiative is undertaken in the framework of the UNESCO programme “Transcultura: Integrating Cuba, the Caribbean and the European Union through Culture and Creativity” and will provide 72 scholarships.

The programme is aimed at young cultural professionals with a nationality and permanent residency in any of the following Caribbean countries: Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The courses being facilitated include:

Cuban popular dances (September 9 to 20, 2024), University of the ArtsDesign of commercial spaces (September 9 to 20, 2024), Higher Institute of DesignArtistic serigraphy workshop (September 9 to 20, 2024), Cuban Fund of Cultural AssetsFurniture design (September 9 to October 4, 2024), Higher Institute of DesignPictorial materials in art and conservation: cleaning paintings (September 23 to October 4, 2024), University of the Arts; andCreating dynamic images (September 23 to October 4, 2024), University of the Arts.

Applications must be submitted by Friday, July 12, 2024 at 23:59 hours (GMT-5) via Caribbean Cultural Training Hub Courses – Scholarships Scheme-2024.

Related Articles

Community

September 22, 2016 05:00 AM

Recent Articles

Barbados News

MOU to bring new opportunities for nurses

Sport

Wales into the final four of the BFA Champions Cup

Barbados News

Customs Cashiers relocated

More From

Barbados News

Five men shot at Shepton Lane

See also

Investigations thus far indicate that five men aged 26, 27, 37, 37 and 42 received gunshot injuries.

Caribbean News

NHC expects latest tropical storm to develop by weekend

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) has upgraded its forecast for a tropical wave to become the second named storm of the 2024 Hurricane Season.
In its morning forecast, NHC said the tropical w

Business

Operation Home Transformation is back: Living room makeover to be won

Loop Barbados, Courts and Treasure Beach Studios have collaborated again to give you the opportunity to win a BBD$20,000 dream Living Room makeover!
Last time out, our lucky winner, Jamila Griffin

Barbados News

Persons invited to apply for UNESCO Transcultura courses

Applications must be submitted by Friday, July 12, 2024.

Sport

Wales into the final four of the BFA Champions Cup

The semifinal spots of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Champions Cup were decided last weekend when the quarterfinal matches took place at the BFA Wildey Turf.
There will be an all-Premier

Barbados News

Partial road closure in Bridgetown this Saturday

This is to accommodate the Emerging Entrepreneurs Broad Street Mall Marketplace from 4:30am to 9:00pm.