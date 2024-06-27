Persons invited to apply for UNESCO Transcultura courses

Caribbean people ages 18 to 35 are being invited to submit applications for face-to-face creative specialisation courses in Havana, Cuba.

The courses are being facilitated by the UNESCO Transcultura Programme and funded by the European Union.

Course topics include dance, heritage, visual arts, furniture design, commercial space design, and serigraphy.

This initiative is undertaken in the framework of the UNESCO programme “Transcultura: Integrating Cuba, the Caribbean and the European Union through Culture and Creativity” and will provide 72 scholarships.

The programme is aimed at young cultural professionals with a nationality and permanent residency in any of the following Caribbean countries: Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The courses being facilitated include:

Cuban popular dances (September 9 to 20, 2024), University of the ArtsDesign of commercial spaces (September 9 to 20, 2024), Higher Institute of DesignArtistic serigraphy workshop (September 9 to 20, 2024), Cuban Fund of Cultural AssetsFurniture design (September 9 to October 4, 2024), Higher Institute of DesignPictorial materials in art and conservation: cleaning paintings (September 23 to October 4, 2024), University of the Arts; andCreating dynamic images (September 23 to October 4, 2024), University of the Arts.

Applications must be submitted by Friday, July 12, 2024 at 23:59 hours (GMT-5) via Caribbean Cultural Training Hub Courses – Scholarships Scheme-2024.