Persons encouraged to sign up for NPP’s parenting sessions

Parents are encouraged to participate in the National Peace Program’s (NPP) Parent-Wise Community Project.

Acting Director of NPP, Alison Roach-Plummer, highlighted the importance of the programme, and described it as “critical” in assisting parents to improve their skills.

“We know parents are busy trying to provide for their families. Therefore, we have specially developed these extremely important educational sessions with our partners, to ensure that parents get maximum results in their limited time.”

“Professionally, people make time to hone their skills, and they also take refresher courses to ensure they have the latest information available to them. Parenting should be no different. As parents, we have to continue equipping ourselves with the necessary knowledge and skills to adequately provide for our children physically, mentally, and emotionally. These are tough times, and we have to help our children by helping ourselves,” Roach-Plummer stressed.

Topics being addressed during the Parent-Wise Community Project include:

Managing Adolescents’ Mental HealthParenting in the Digital EraCo-Parenting StrategiesSingle Parent StrategiesRecognising the Sick Child10 Tips for Effective ParentingResolving Conflict SuccessfullyBuilding Up Your Children’s Self-Esteem and Self-ConfidenceEmotional Intelligence in the Household Recognising and Understanding Emotions

For information on the project, members of the public are encouraged to contact the NPP’s Assistant Director with responsibility for Rehabilitation and Therapy, Nicolette Williams, at 241-0326, or [email protected].

