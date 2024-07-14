Persons encouraged to collect belongings left behind at Dodds

Personal property, belonging to a number of persons who have been released from the male prison, at Dodds, St Philip, remains uncollected at present.

Community Outreach and Media Relations Officer of the Barbados Prison Service, Beverley Ann Phillips, announced that belongings left behind must be collected within a period of three months, from July 15 to October 18, 2024.

Persons who wish to collect their possessions should arrange for collection by calling the Admissions and Discharge Department, Barbados Prison Service, Dodds, St Philip, at 535-7353, 535-7354, or 535-7355.

