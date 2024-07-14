Persons encouraged to collect belongings left behind at Dodds

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Persons encouraged to collect belongings left behind at Dodds
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Double delight for Kickstart Rush

Kickstart Rush wins on Rush Fest debut

Patrons flocked to Awaken

Wales into the final four of the BFA Champions Cup

The Reunion 2024 promises a ‘Feter’s Paradise’

Élevé Performing Arts Centre brings Aladdin Jr to Bim

BHTA celebrates success within the hotel and tourism industry

Barbados go down at home to Haiti in World Cup Qualifiers

Tridents welcome the Grenadiers in World Cup Qualifier this evening

Mount Gay honours late employee

Sunday Jul 14

31°C
Barbados News

Belongings left behind must be collected within a period of three months, from July 15 to October 18.

Rosemary Forde

4 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Personal property, belonging to a number of persons who have been released from the male prison, at Dodds, St Philip, remains uncollected at present.

Community Outreach and Media Relations Officer of the Barbados Prison Service, Beverley Ann Phillips, announced that belongings left behind must be collected within a period of three months, from July 15 to October 18, 2024.            

Persons who wish to collect their possessions should arrange for collection by calling the Admissions and Discharge Department, Barbados Prison Service, Dodds, St Philip, at 535-7353, 535-7354, or 535-7355.

(GIS).

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Science Summer Camp starts Monday, July 22

Barbados News

Barbados National Trust Amerindian trail hike next Sunday

Barbados News

Persons encouraged to collect belongings left behind at Dodds

More From

Barbados News

MOH: No outbreak at Hill Milling Company

Ministry of Health issues statement regarding Hill Milling Company Ltd

Barbados News

See also

Weather Report: Sunny with cloudy periods, few scattered light showers

A surface-to-low-level ridge pattern will be the dominant feature across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean.

Barbados News

Police identify stabbing victim

The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Carlos Howell, of Glenburnie, St John.

Barbados News

Wanted man: Nico Norville

He is advised that he can present himself to the District ‘E’ Police Station, Major Walk, Speightstown, St Peter accompanied by an attorney-at-law of

Barbados News

National Summer Camps Programme launched

Camps will be held at 46 locations and 3,000 to 3,500 youth are expected to benefit.

Barbados News

41-year-old man charged for harbouring a wanted man

Kelvin Jones has been charged for harbouring wanted man Demario Griffith Jones.