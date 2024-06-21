Persons encouraged to apply early for liquor licences

Persons who will be hosting or participating in events where alcohol will be sold, are reminded that they must apply online for liquor licences.

They may request a Special Occasion Liquor Licence if alcohol is being retailed for a period of 24 hours or less, or a Seasonal Liquor Licence, which covers a 90-day period, and can be used at various locations.

For timely approval, persons are advised to apply for their licences at least four working days before the event.

Payments can be made online through EZpay+ via the person’s liquor licence account, or at post offices islandwide.

Persons who need assistance applying for a licence, are encouraged to call the Liquor Licence Authority of the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs at 535-7019, 535-7011, 535-7015, or 535-7042. Persons may also visit the Authority at the Energy Division, Country Road, St Michael.

Holders of liquor licences are also reminded that they must be renewed at least five days prior to the expiry date indicated in the last paragraph of the current licence.

(GIS).