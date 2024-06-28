Persons advised: Land tax discount deadline approaching

Property owners are advised that they will have until this Saturday, June 29, to take advantage of a five per cent discount for their 2024-2025 Land Tax bills.

The five per cent discount will be granted to at any person who makes an in-person payment at any Barbados Revenue Authority (BRA) payment centre.

The payment centres are located in Oistins, Bridge Street Mall, Pine, or Holetown. Persons can also use and any SurePay outlet or SurePay online.

A 10 per cent discount remains available until July 15, 2024, for property owners who pay online in the BRA Land Tax Portal at bra.gov.bb, or bill.bra.gov.bb.

Taxpayers who utilise the portal may access their Land Tax bills and make payments directly to the Authority using a debit or credit card.

