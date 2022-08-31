Personnel changes in Police Service; two officers climb ranks Loop Barbados

Two officers in the Barbados Police Service have climbed the ranks.

Inspectors Jefferson Clarke and Christine Stanford, were officially promoted to the ranks of Senior Superintendent of Police and Superintendent of Police respectively.

Clarke and Stanford, who assumed office from August 1, were congratulated by police commissioner, Richard Boyce and other senior officers during a ceremony in the boardroom of police headquarters at Roebuck Street, Bridgetown on Tuesday, August 29.

Commissioner of Police Richard Boyce presents Superintendent Christine Stanford with her Letter of Appointment.

During the presentation ceremony, Clarke and Stanford were presented with their letters of appointment by Commissioner Boyce.

Deputy commissioner Ian Branch, assistant commissioners Sylvester Louis, Antonio Forte and acting assistant commissioners John Boyce and David Griffith were also in attendance.