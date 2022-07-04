Person of interest named in Fourth of July mass shooting | Loop Barbados

Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said Monday afternoon that police have identified 22-year-old Robert E Crimo III as a person of interest in the shooting death of half a dozen people and the wounding of 30 others during an Independence Day Parade in Chicago.

He cautioned that Crimo should be considered armed and dangerous.

A gunman believed to be Crimo opened fire from a rooftop on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least six people, wounding at least 30 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror.

The suspect remained on the loose hours later as authorities scoured the area.

Police declined to answer questions about how they identified Crimo.

Authorities described his car as a silver Honda Fit with an Illinois license plate DM 80653.

The July 4 shooting was just the latest to shatter the rituals of American life. Schools, churches, grocery stores and now community parades have all become killing grounds in recent months.

This time, the bloodshed came as the nation tried to find cause to celebrate its founding and the bonds that still hold it together.

Mayor Nancy Rotering said the violence “has shaken us to our core”, adding, “On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we are instead mourning the tragic loss of life and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us.”

The shooting occurred at a spot on the parade route where many residents had staked out prime viewing points early in the day for the annual celebration.

Dozens of fired bullets sent hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fleeing. They left a trail of abandoned items that showed everyday life suddenly, violently disrupted: A half-eaten bag of potato chips; a box of chocolate cookies strewn on the grass; a child’s Chicago Cubs cap.

“There’s no safe place,” said Highland Park resident Barbara Harte, 73, who had stayed away from the parade fearing a mass shooting, but later ventured from her home.

Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said at a news conference “several of the deceased victims” died at the scene and one was taken to a hospital and died there. Police have not released details about the victims or wounded.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said the five people killed at the parade were adults and she doesn’t have information on the sixth victim who was taken to a hospital and died there.

Roberto Velasco, Mexico’s director for North American affairs, said on Twitter Monday that one Mexican national was killed in Highland Park and added that two other Mexicans were wounded.

Police believe there was only one shooter but warned that he should still be considered armed and dangerous.

Several nearby cities cancelled events including parades and fireworks, some of them noting that the Highland Park shooter was still at large.