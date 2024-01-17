Person of Interest last seen in Pinfold Street area Loop Barbados

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in apprehending a person of interest who is wanted in connection with a particular criminal matter.

The target was last seen in the Pinfold Street, Bridgetown, St Michael area.

Person of interest in Pinfold Street

The Barbados Police Service is asking that if you can identify this person, the information would be helpful. To give in any updates, persons can contact the Criminal Investigation Department (Bridgetown) at 430-7189/90, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-TIPS (8477) or Police Emergency at 211. All information would be confidential.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.