Permits needed for importation of meat products Loop Barbados

Travellers to Barbados are being reminded that permits are needed before they can import meat and poultry products for personal use.

This reminder comes from Chief Veterinary Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, Dr Mark Trotman, who said “meat and products of animal origin coming into Barbados must be accompanied by a permit issued by the Veterinary Services Department” before they arrive in the country.

He added that meat products are only permitted from specific countries based on disease conditions and risk factors.

Persons who wish to obtain a permit to import meat and poultry products for personal use only and who have any other enquiries, should call the Veterinary Services Department at 535-0226 or 535-0220, or email [email protected].

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).