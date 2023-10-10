People’s favourite “Jill” added to Tridents’ CNL roster Loop Barbados

Coach of the Barbados senior men’s football team Orlando da Costa has called up five newcomers for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League encounters versus the Dominican Republic.

The Tridents will face the Dominican Republic on Friday, October 13 at the Barbados Football Association Wildey Turf at 8 pm, and again on Monday, October 16 in Santo Domingo.

Barbados is at the bottom of Group B in League B after suffering two consecutive defeats, against Monserrat and Nicaragua respectively.

Related Article

Coach da Costa has decided to make some changes to his roster in an effort to earn a positive result.

UWI goalkeeper Nashton Browne has made the 23-man roster to face the Dominican Republic.

Former United States collegiate player and current University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds’ goalkeeper Nashton Browne comes into the squad, replacing third string goalkeeper Jerome Blackman.

Browne, diminutive by the international standard for a goalkeeper, has kept goal for Barbados at the U17 and U20 level as well as in the United States for the Essex County Community College Wolverines.

During the 2023 BFA season, Browne was an integral part of UWI’s Champions Cup campaign, where they made the final four, but also in the league where the Blackbirds were defeated just once in the second half of the season.

Ellerton SC’s left back Jaheim Headley.

Browne is joined in the squad by former St Leonard’s Boys’ School schoolmate and UWI teammate Jaron Oughterson.

Oughterson had an outstanding season for the Blackbirds. His partnership alongside Niall Reid-Stephen and Kyle Forde-Blades struck fear in several defenses.

The lanky playmaker is capable of playing many positions in the attacking department and the technical staff can definitely benefit from his versatility.

Two other players from the “Richmond Gap Academy” are also expected to make their senior team debut.

Ellerton FC pair Jaheim Headley and Rosean “Jill” Brathwaite will add some value in their respective departments.

Many will argue that Brathwaite’s inclusion is delayed and much deserved as he has been one of the most consistent performers on the domestic stage and a significant contributor to Ellerton’s success since, they have been in the top flight.

Brathwaite’s confidence and technical ability can lend well to a midfield which was dysfunctional and unimpactful in the past two Nations League encounters.

Headley’s selection is also warranted. The roving left back was a key feature for Ellerton this season, thanks to his dynamism, technical competency, and game intelligence.

His crossing and desire to feature in the team attack are also key weapons that the Tridents can definitely use, especially after we noticed versus Nicaragua that there is no viable replacement for Andre Applewhaite when he’s absent.

Wales-based winger Curtis Jemmett-Hutson protects the ball from a Montserrat opponent. However, he has not been included for the double leg of duels versus the Dominican Republic.

Empire SC defender Nico Harper is probably the surprise inclusion in the 23-man squad.

The former Lester Vaughn Secondary and Ellerslie Secondary School defender has found favour with Da Costa and is likely a replacement for Canada-based right back Zacahary Ellis-Hayden who is unavailable for the upcoming assignment.

Despite not featuring in either of the opening matches, 2023 BFA Premier League top goal scorer Zeco Edmee has been omitted from the squad.

Fellow attackers, United States-based forward Niall Reid-Stephen, and Curtis Jay Jemmett-Hutson of Welsh outfit Pontypridd United A.F.C. have also been left put by coach da Costa, while pacey forward Ryan Trotman makes a return to the squad.