People’s Choice Top 20 announced | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
People’s Choice Top 20 announced | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

People’s Choice Top 20 announced

Sweet staycation special for Crop Over weekend

Krosfyah Pop Up: The Crop Over edition returns

Two more COVID-19 deaths

NCF CEO pays homage to Dennis Johnson

Childhood obesity advocates featured in international publication

Crop Over Arts and Artisanal Pop Up this Saturday

Storage room destroyed by fire

Police investigating unnatural death

Pierre Cooke Jr: Easy access to drugs amongst youth a concern

Friday Jul 22

26?C
Festivals

The Top 20 will perform at the Courtesy Garage 98.1 The One Soca Rukshun on Sunday, July 31

Loop News

55 minutes ago

(From Left) Public Relations Strategist Entertainment Association of Barbados (EAB) Ruel Ward, NCF’s Marketing Officer Ashley Dyall, the Barbados Association of Creatives and Artistes (BACA) President Sean Carter and EAB President Rudy Maloney.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Top 20 in the Student Revolving Loan Fund and Sunshine Snacks People’s Choice Competition in association with Banks was announced today, July 22 at the National Cultural Foundation.

At the press conference, the NCF’s Marketing Officer Ashley Dyall was flanked by Entertainer Association of Barbados (EAB) Public Relations Strategist Ruel Ward, EAB President Rudy Maloney and the Barbados Association of Creatives and Artistes President Sean Carter, who signed off on the list.

The associations were all engaged from the start of the process with Maloney of EAB and president of BACA Sean Carter speaking at the competition’s launch on June 10.

Lovers of Music and Crop Over were asked to select their top songs for the season by visiting vote.ncf.bb and casting their vote.

The first round of voting opened July 4 to 10 where voters selected their Top 40 songs for the season, and the second round of voting opened on Saturday, July 16 and ran until Wednesday, July 20.

The Top 20 will perform at the Courtesy Garage 98.1 The One Soca Rukshun on Sunday, July 31 at 8 pm. The Top 40 artistes named last week won $2 000.

The People’s Choice Top 20 include:

De Plug – Bashment Keerah – BenAshawnya – Stage DaSilva & Chrissy D – Freedom At Last Thelia – Don’t Kill My VibeRhea Layne & Walkes – DibbinessZac Da Champ – Tip N Bend Ova Freshie – TeaseYannick Hooper – All Doyenne – Red Gyal Anthem Raanan – Amazing Quon – Judge MeShaquille & Coopa Dan – Same OneSir Ruel – Low Budget Archie Miller – Crop Over We Coming Grateful Co – LocationMr Veejay – Extraordinary Swaggy – Hand Pon HeadAkhnaten – PTSDBrucelee Almightee – Mauby

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Festivals

People’s Choice Top 20 announced

Community

Sweet staycation special for Crop Over weekend

Festivals

Krosfyah Pop Up: The Crop Over edition returns

More From

Barbados News

Big 3 in Barbados rum apply for GI – Geographical Indication

Mount Gay, Foursquare and Saint Nicholas Abbey, have jointly applied for a Geographical Indication for Barbados Rum

See also

Sport

1st Global Final for Sada WIlliams at World Champs – ‘proud of myself’

She is competing at her third World Championship

Entertainment

Glory! Burna Boy calls PM Mottley ‘one of his favourites’

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley got a warm embrace backstage

Entertainment

Machel Montano to be given keys to the City of Port of Spain

Machel Montano will be given the keys to the city of Port of Spain this evening.
A special statutory meeting of the Port of Spain Municipal Corporation will be convened to bestow the honour onto t

Barbados News

Police investigating unnatural death

Body of 21-year-old found in gully

Sport

PB repeat! Brathwaite not thrown by World Champs end

Ready for Commonwealth Games