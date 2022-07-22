People’s Choice Top 20 announced | Loop Barbados

The Top 20 in the Student Revolving Loan Fund and Sunshine Snacks People’s Choice Competition in association with Banks was announced today, July 22 at the National Cultural Foundation.

At the press conference, the NCF’s Marketing Officer Ashley Dyall was flanked by Entertainer Association of Barbados (EAB) Public Relations Strategist Ruel Ward, EAB President Rudy Maloney and the Barbados Association of Creatives and Artistes President Sean Carter, who signed off on the list.

The associations were all engaged from the start of the process with Maloney of EAB and president of BACA Sean Carter speaking at the competition’s launch on June 10.

Lovers of Music and Crop Over were asked to select their top songs for the season by visiting vote.ncf.bb and casting their vote.

The first round of voting opened July 4 to 10 where voters selected their Top 40 songs for the season, and the second round of voting opened on Saturday, July 16 and ran until Wednesday, July 20.

The Top 20 will perform at the Courtesy Garage 98.1 The One Soca Rukshun on Sunday, July 31 at 8 pm. The Top 40 artistes named last week won $2 000.

The People’s Choice Top 20 include:

De Plug – Bashment Keerah – BenAshawnya – Stage DaSilva & Chrissy D – Freedom At Last Thelia – Don’t Kill My VibeRhea Layne & Walkes – DibbinessZac Da Champ – Tip N Bend Ova Freshie – TeaseYannick Hooper – All Doyenne – Red Gyal Anthem Raanan – Amazing Quon – Judge MeShaquille & Coopa Dan – Same OneSir Ruel – Low Budget Archie Miller – Crop Over We Coming Grateful Co – LocationMr Veejay – Extraordinary Swaggy – Hand Pon HeadAkhnaten – PTSDBrucelee Almightee – Mauby