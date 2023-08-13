People’s Champ ‘owner’ jumping for joy Loop Barbados

Nothing could wipe the big smile from the face of Mohammed Mohamad after Race 4 of the Visit Barbados Derby 2023.

In fact, he was “jumping for joy”.

As the majority owner of the horse People’s Champ, he was on Cloud 11 not even Cloud 9, after the Champ crossed the finish first to win the St Lawrence Gallop on Derby Day.

Mohamad who had led out the horse before the race said he was excited and proud at the start and over the moon after.

Talking to Loop after the race, he was still on a high, feeling “exceptional”:

“I am 75 per cent owner of the horse People’s Champ which was the triple crown winner of 2021. He’s truly a true champion.”

Laughing he said that though he “only pays the bills” he had full confidence in the groom, trainer, jockey and the now five-year-old horse.

He shared:

“The last occasion he ran he ran fifth. He ran a little flat-footed but we went back to the drawing board and we came again and it paid off.”

Furthermore Mohamad added that on Derby the stands were packed and racing enthusiasts were taking up each and every vantage point around the Garrison Savannah, which he believes played into People’s Champ’s win. “He seems to like big crowds because everything he has won, it’s been a big crowd day, to be honest.”