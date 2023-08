A 71-year-old man has died after he was hit by a vehicle along Lodge Road, Christ Church on Sunday, August 27.

He is Clyde Squires of Cliff Cottage, St John.

According to police, the accident occurred around 5:50 pm. Squires was struck by a motorcar while walking along the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor.

No other injuries were reported, however, the front fender and bumper of the motorcar was damaged, and the windscreen was shattered.

Investigations are ongoing.