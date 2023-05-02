Pendry Barbados and Pendry Residences Barbados to open in 2026 Loop Barbados

Barbados’ room stock is set to basically jump by 120 and a new Spa is coming to town compliments Pendry Hotels & Resorts decision to expand their brand to the Gem of the Caribbean.

Investment into Barbados’ tourism product and stock is officially underway as Pendry Hotels & Resorts has unveiled plans for first-ever International Resort and Residences: Pendry Barbados and Pendry Residences Barbados.

Pendry Hotels & Resorts announced on April 18, 2023, the development of Pendry Barbados and Pendry Residences Barbados, slated to debut in 2026. The first international destination from Pendry Hotels & Resorts, this island oasis will bring Pendry’s signature sensibilities and contemporary luxury offerings to a stunning Caribbean setting to the north of the island, in St Peter, on the country’s coveted west coast.

Pendry Hotels & Resorts will reimagine the existing Port Ferdinand Luxury Marina & Residences, and will develop a new luxury beachfront resort and residences with architect, Robert Glazier, and a US-based private investment and development team.

Pendry Barbados will consist of approximately 74 oceanfront guest rooms and suites along with 46 private Pendry Residences. Pendry Barbados guests and residence owners will have exclusive access to resort amenities, including a 111-berth marina; multiple dining concepts including a destination restaurant, beach club bar & grille, rum bar, lobby lounge, and pool bar; Spa Pendry with seven treatment rooms; a state-of-the-art fitness center; expansive indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, plus recreation and family-centric offerings including Pendry’s Pinwheel Kids Club and Compass Sports.

“We are incredibly excited to embark on the international expansion of the brand with Pendry Barbados,” said Alan J. Fuerstman, founder, chairman and CEO of Montage International. “With our commitment to creating inspiring experiences in exceptional destinations, we felt an immediate connection to the dynamic beauty and warm, welcoming spirit of Barbados, and we look forward to introducing our guests, homeowners and the local community to Pendry while creating lasting memories for many years to come.”

An enchanting island of white sand beaches, timeless caves and coral reefs, and an abundance of aquatic adventures, Barbados is also home to cricket, polo, horse racing, golf and a distinguished culinary scene–all of which will be embodied in the thoughtfully designed, amenity-rich, Pendry Barbados. The resort will offer private membership to an exclusive marina club in Port Ferdinand, featuring a variety of yacht berth sizes. Special amenity highlights include well-appointed dockside boat storage and dedicated individual vessel services to provide the ultimate sailing and boating experience with personalized access to onboard provisioning, dining, housekeeping and assistance with family excursion planning.

“The setting for Pendry Barbados is magical – a pristine beach, luxury marina, and lush forest intersect to create an incredibly unique environment,” said Michael Fuerstman, co-founder, Pendry Hotels & Resorts. “We are so inspired by this captivating destination, and thrilled to bring forward sophisticated architecture and design, and the unique amenities, experiences and adventures for which Pendry Hotels & Resorts is known.”