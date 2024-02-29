Peetah Morgan Memorial Set For March 7, Gramps Morgan Tribute Brother

The late Peetah Morgan’s memorial service has been scheduled for March 7 in Orlando, Florida, with the exact time to be announced soon. Family and friends of the late reggae artist will honor the life of the legendary Peter Anthony Morgan, a gifted reggae singer and frontman of the reggae band Morgan Heritage. While the exact location of the service has not yet been disclosed, his brother, Gramps Morgan, shared a touching tribute.

According to a statement shared by the Morgan family on Sunday (February 25), Peter Morgan, who was affectionately known as ‘Peetah,’ passed away on February 25 at the age of 47. The circumstances surrounding his death were not disclosed by the family.

Peetah Morgan was the lead singer of the Grammy-winning, comprised of five children of late reggae legend Denroy Morgan. The remaining members include Una Morgan, Roy ‘Gramps’ Morgan, Nakhamyah ‘Lukes’ Morgan, and Memmalatel ‘Mr Mojo’ Morgan.

“In this life, live for the cause and your name will live forever,” Morgan Heritage said in a statement while announcing the memorial service. “So do JAH work and be remembered. These are the words of the great Peter “Peetah” Anthony Morgan. Join us on March 7th in #Orlando, #Florida as we join hearts and hands in his remembrance. #Heritage4Life #MorganHeritage.”

Peter Morgan’s brother, Gramps Morgan, shared a touching tribute five days after the singer’s death. “You were the greatest bredda I’ll continue to speak of your work Ethic, your ability to ignore the noise in the market, and your love for this music was like next to none,” Gramps wrote. “Fly High My brother my best friend my partner. It still don’t seem real. WORDS WILL NEVER BE ENOUGH. I Got you Little bro Don’t Worry… Fly High with our Daddy @rasdenroymorgan PEETAH MORGAN FOREVER.”

Several local celebrities have shared their support for Gramps and the rest of the Morgan clan, who are in mourning. Fans and well-wishers are encouraged to share their condolences and memories of Peetah on social media using the hashtag # Heritage4Life. Your words of comfort and remembrance will provide much-needed support to the Morgan family during this difficult time.

“I remember linking up for the first time in NY. Still can’t believe, still don’t want to. So much things I want to say, just dont know where to start,” Ky-Mani Marley wrote while reggae singer Gentleman wrote, “His voice touched so many hearts and will forever resonate in the world of music! My condolences to the Morgan family.”

Actor Malik Yoba said, “Continuing to send you and your family love! So blessed to have had the chance to vibe with you and your family brother. One of the greatest talents and humans I’ve met along this journey. One love family!”