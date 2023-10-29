Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in St Philip Loop Barbados

A pedestrian is dead following a fatal collision in St Philip last night.

Anthony Outram, 44 years, of Oughterson Road, St Phillip was struck by a van owned by the Barbados Police Service (TBPS) along Bushy Park Main Road, St Philip around 8:50 pm, on Saturday, October 28.

According to police, the van which was coming from the direction of Beulah, St Philip and going towards Bushy Park Racing Circuit, when the driver struck the pedestrian on the left side of the road.

Outram was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor.

Investigations are ongoing.