PB repeat! Brathwaite not thrown by World Champs end | Loop Barbados

For Barbadian hurdler Shane Brathwaite world Athletics Championships Oregon 2022 did not as planned but he is not letting that set him back.

In fact, the seasoned athlete is already looking ahead to overcome his next big hurdle at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games from July 28 to August 8.

Not counting the World Champs as a bust though, Brathwaite said that over the weekend, he “tied personal best” and made it to “another world champ finals”.

However, as it relates to what happened at the end of his race for gold at Oregon 2022 in the 110m hurdles, Brathwaite tweeted:

“Unfortunate in the finals got bump twice by the guy next to me and wasn’t able to finish.”

But he added, “Short term memory, commonwealth games next.”

And his training team is very proud of his efforts, as are many Bajans tweet their support.

Bryson Tucker, the head of Acrifice Training tweeted:

“Yo!!! Very proud to be a part of the team. You’ve overcome a lot this year and still managed to make the World Championship Finals against all odds. @ShaneBrathwaite you repped @Olympicbb ?? well. You earned a lot of peoples respect today the way you ran.”

To which the two-time Olympian quote tweeted: “Man big thanks you @BrysonTuckerD and the whole @SacrificeINC family. Part of the process. Seen all the struggles but we kept working. We Still working though ????”