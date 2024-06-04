Payment deadline for BCC this Friday, June 7 Loop Barbados

·5 min read
Home
Local News
Payment deadline for BCC this Friday, June 7 Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

The world needs more Climate conscious Daphnes telling our stories

Downes makes Christal clear big moves with She Markets and Sweet Limón

RISE Wednesday celebrates 5th anniversary with RISE V

Mount Gay unveils limited-edition cricket label

Jou Bae set to be a sexy colourful Bajan experience and safe vibe

Barbados Fire Service assists in rescue in Spry Street

Patient found on bar roof, returned to Hospital by police

Old rivalries renewed at T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean

Trump becomes first former US president convicted of felony crimes

Kartel, 2 co-accused to remain in custody ahead of retrial hearing

Tuesday Jun 04

29°C
Barbados News

Payments should be made to the Accounts Department at the BCC, between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM.

Rosemary Forde

52 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Barbados Community College (BCC) is advising the public that applications are now closed.

However, persons who have applied to the BCC for the academic year beginning August 2024 are advised that the deadline for payment is this Friday, June 7, 2024.

Payments should be made to the Accounts Department at the BCC, between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM.

The early application fee for those who applied before April 30 is $10, while those who submitted applications between May 1 and 31 must pay the late application fee of $60. 

Persons are advised that applications will not be processed until the payment is made.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Payment deadline for BCC this Friday, June 7

Barbados News

Persons with epilepsy warned of light shows at ICC Men’s T-20World Cup

Sport

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek will meet in the French Open semifinals

See also

More From

Lifestyle

The world needs more Climate conscious Daphnes telling our stories

Award-winning Bajan writer up for another, this time it’s a POSH Award

T20 World Cup

Mount Gay unveils limited-edition cricket label

The label pays homage to the tradition of cricket

Business

Downes makes Christal clear big moves with She Markets and Sweet Limón

Entrepreneur up for POSH Award this summer

Barbados News

Former DLP member Daniel Padmore passes

Padmore, of Church View, St John passed away at 31, on Monday May 13, 2024.