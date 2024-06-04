Payment deadline for BCC this Friday, June 7 Loop Barbados

The Barbados Community College (BCC) is advising the public that applications are now closed.

However, persons who have applied to the BCC for the academic year beginning August 2024 are advised that the deadline for payment is this Friday, June 7, 2024.

Payments should be made to the Accounts Department at the BCC, between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM.

The early application fee for those who applied before April 30 is $10, while those who submitted applications between May 1 and 31 must pay the late application fee of $60.

Persons are advised that applications will not be processed until the payment is made.