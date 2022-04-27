Pay us our dues: Former LIAT pilots feel ignored and neglected | Loop Barbados

Former LIAT pilots are tired and exhausted with the unfolding unresolved situation surrounding the airline, especially because the consequences multiplied during the pandemic, to no fault of the dismissed staff.

Ronald Field, who spent twenty years with LIAT, has relocated to Canada, but says he feels “like a refugee”. “I live in a friend’s house now in Canada as I am unable to rent one of my own here or in Barbados. Without her help, my wife and I would be destitute. It is embarrassing. I feel like a refugee after 20 years of service to a company. In these 20 years, I can count my sick days on my fingers and have often gone beyond the call of duty when hurricanes had hit Grenada and Dominica.”

Field added that the stipend offered to the workers by Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley was terminated early, and the staff was now being asked to repay it.

“Our Barbados government met with us on three occasions each many months apart, each time stating that this situation is not right and assuring us that it will be dealt with, with urgency. On the last occasion, our Prime Minister put in place a monthly stipend to assist us through hardships as we await our payments. These monies were to be deducted from our severance when paid and if that were not to be, she would not be coming after us for repayment. Not only did this NOT go on for the promised 12 months, but to add insult to injury her staff has approached us recently asking us to sign repayment terms.”

Other pilots who worked with the regional carrier for decades also stated that owing to the specialized nature of their field, it was extremely difficult for them to find work given the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues the airline industry faced as a whole over the past two years.

“We didn’t just lose our job as flight crew during the pandemic. We lost a source of income, and we had no way to enter the aviation sector because in 2020 many airlines ceased operations temporarily in the pandemic. For those airlines that still functioned, there was no way to attend job interviews due to local and international border closings, and for the same reason, we had no way to remain current in our skills.”

One of them, David Goodridge, expressed his disgust at the attitude regional governments have had towards that industry over the years.

“Despite my best efforts, I haven’t been able to secure any employment, both locally or abroad. The fact that some of us have had to relocate to find work, is an indictment on the aviation policymakers in this region. Honestly, I do not believe that the said policymakers, whomever they may be, are invested in seeing indigenous, regional aviation flourish. They are quite content to facilitate foreign-owned carriers who operate here with numerous concessions, but indigenous carriers? A resounding no! They’d rather allow said government-owned indigenous carriers to flounder with chronic undercapitalization and operate as an insolvent going concern in an unsustainable environment of high taxation until the said carrier implodes under those deleterious conditions. Case in point: LIAT (1974) Ltd.”

Goodridge pleaded, “Shareholder governments, please resolve this issue of our severance with assiduousness. It is imperative that you do so. Two years is an inordinate length of time to be left in limbo in these circumstances.

Michael Sutherland, who spent 13 years as a pilot, like many of his colleagues, called on the region’s Governments, but especially Barbados as the leading shareholder, to do the right thing by the workers.

“I would like for the government to step up and pay our due. None of them have suffered a day since COVID or lost a day of salary so they have no clue what it’s like. I feel we have been cast aside like dogs”.