Patrons robbed while playing golf at Ball Park Rising Sun Loop Barbados
An event at Ball Park Rising Sun, Christ Church was marred on Saturday after patrons were robbed at gunpoint.

According to police, around 8:52 pm on June 3, the District B Police Station received a report that five patrons were robbed by two men armed with guns while playing recreational golf at Ball Park.

The assailants robbed them of various personal possessions and money, and then made off without further incident.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Barbados Police Service is appealing to the general public or anyone who might have been present or might have any information, to please contact District B Police Station at 437-4311, Oistins Police Station at 418-2612, Police Emergency at 211 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 8477.