Patrons flocked to Awaken

Hailed as the fete which officially begins the Crop Over season, not even a hurricane warning could keep avid fete lovers away from the 10th edition of Awaken. As Hurricane Beryl barreled towards Barbados, hundreds of people descended on ‘Touch of Eden’ at Neil’s Plantation last Sunday, June 30.

Many endured the snaking lines of traffic, from both directions, rather than miss out on the ultra-premium experience for which the Awaken family has become synonymous for delivering. While the brief showers hours before the event left areas of the expansive venue damp, there was still more than enough grassy coverage for patrons to make themselves comfortable.

On the inside, there was a multiplicity of indulgences for those who patronized the event. The venue was littered with branded tents which offered delectable bites, catered by some of the island’s top chefs including Creig Greenidge, Marvin Applewhaite and Trevon Stoute. Liquid delights were also on offer and a selection of premium drinks flowed freely from the several bars throughout the venue.

Those who opted for non-alcoholic options could choose from the refreshing coconut water or pineapple stations, which were presented in their natural receptacles on demand. Hydration stations also offered some respite from the warm conditions on the morning and these were strategically placed throughout the venue and adequately restocked as the event progressed. Patrons also took advantage of the sponsored covered ‘Sober Station’ on site which was equipped with inviting seating and portable ventilation.

The entertainment package offered as much diversity as the stations that populated the venue. Keelz was the first act to hit the stage after 9.30 am and he set a good tone for what followed. Mikey did his magic, whipping the soca-hungry crowd into one big Feting Family. His 2024 offerings Wildness, H.O.T.P (Heart of the Party)and Obsession were equally well received.

The ladies welcomed Grateful Co. with screams and he too was successful in keeping the soca vibes flowing. Rupee delivered many of his classics like Jump, Insomnia and Tempted to Touch before dropping a recent release Trust Issues. He paused during his set to pay tribute to his dear friend the late Dr Donna Matthews.

Lil Rick was the final live act to hit the Awaken stage and as usual he did not disappoint. His set was a mixture of old and new tunes and at one point he invited TC to the stage for an impromptu performance of Jammers, with the crowdthoroughly enjoying the interaction between the two entertainers. Bubba also joined Rick on stage for their 2024 Soca Therapy collab and Rick delivered a slew of his hits before DJs Salt and Don took the musical reins.

In celebration of their 10th anniversary, the Awaken family tried to elevate their ultra-premium event a notch. As a member of the Awaken team, Terencia ‘TC’ Coward-Thompson indicated that the team tried to achieve this in a number of novel ways.

“We went to a brand-new venue, ‘Touch of Eden’…we wanted to upgrade the entire setting and try to raise the level of what we were offering to patrons with the various add-ons. Most of our bars were branded, not that we hadn’t done it before, but this time we ran it straight through from the start of the event all the way down to the end,” she said.

Changes in service providers also took effect this year and the entertainment package was curated to provide the very best of what the island had to offer.

“We used some of Barbados’ top chefs…we wanted to use the best of what Barbados had to provide. In our entertainment we had a live band for the very first time and I think the most special part of the event was actually bringing Rupee to the Barbadian public who has seen him on stage in Barbados for a very long time. We just wanted to try to maintain the standard that we would have had over the years and to keep the aesthetic as lovely and as pleasing as it has been over the years for our patrons and they seemed extremely happy with it,” she concluded. Coward-Thompson indicated that the Awaken team was considering making the new venue the permanent home of the premier breakfast party.

Some patrons took time out to share their Awaken experiences with Loop News.

One female patron, Khadija, told Loop that it was her first time attending the breakfast fete but she was unsure whether she would return.

“I liked the location and the décor. There was excellent service from security and the bartenders. However, the food lines were too long and the overall energy just felt lacking,” she shared.

A male patron, who gave his name only as Kerry, said: “I got to the event just after 5 am. There was easy parking and I had no issue getting into the venue either. The set up and layout were very nice and coverage from the sun was also good. However, some of the food stations opened late and there were long lines to contend with. The entertainment package made up for it though as the performances were very good, especially Mikey,” he stated.