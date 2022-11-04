Patrice Roberts displeased about last-minute switch with Burna Boy Loop Barbados

Queen of Soca, Patrice Roberts held nothing back as she made her feelings known about the last-minute switch with Burna Boy on the final night of the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) held in Dominica over the weekend.

The Trinidadian Soca sensation was scheduled to hit the stage at about midnight on Sunday, but in a last-minute switch with African Giant Burna Boy, Patrice was left waiting to go on as the last act of the festival instead.

With the show already running behind schedule, she appeared backstage twice before 1 am, eventually waiting close to five hours to put on her show. At one point the singer’s band was already set up before she was asked to give way to Burna Boy who was slated to perform last.

Already shrouded with the controversy of Burna Boy arriving a full day late for the festival, Roberts held nothing back about the last-minute switch when she finally began her repertoire after 4 am on Monday.

“Next time give me the three million dollars,” she uttered on stage during the rendition of her popular Drink Water and Mind My Business”

She promised the audience to let it all out on stage, impressed that her fans had stayed back to see her.

“I supposed to perform for you long time ago, but you know what, they pay $3 million to somebody who ain’t mash up the crowd like me,” she said.

She told the crowd she had feared that everyone would have left after Burna Boy’s performance and not get a chance to see her but was grateful that so many people stayed.

“This means that you all are true fans,” she said.

The singer told WCMF patrons she believes that the Caribbean region had enough talent to handle regional festivals without international acts.

She also hinted that there would soon be a collaboration with Dominica’s Asa Bantan.

Patrice ended WCMF with a bang just after 5 am on Monday.