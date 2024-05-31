Patient found on bar roof, returned to Hospital by police Loop Barbados

Police responded to a report this morning that a man was on the roof of a bar in Spry Street in Bridgetown after being informed that hours prior a patient had absconded from the nearby Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Police Public Relations Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss said on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at about 11:30 pm the Operations Control Centre received a report from ward C5 of the Hospital that a male patient absconded from the ward and institution.

Loop understands that family began a search for the missing man.

Inniss reported to media today, Friday, May 31, that subsequently, a report was made to the Operations Control Centre about 6:20 am from an anonymous caller saying there was a man on the roof of the bar in Spry Street.

The individual fit the description of the patient reported to have absconded from the hospital. He was interviewed and appeared to be distraught.

The police returned him to the Hospital.