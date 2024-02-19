Past BUT President glad Carl Springer was honoured before his passing Loop Barbados

With the passing of Carl Springer this month, “Barbados and education have lost a good man.”

This is according to past president of the Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT) and teacher Pedro Shepherd.

Believing that Springer was so good, “As a mark of respect for his outstanding and unswerving contribution to the Barbados Union of Teachers, I proposed to the Executive that one of the roads in our development at Hothersal Turning be named after him.

“Carl was so excited and appreciative of this opportunity that he brought along his grandchild to help him cut the ribbon.”

Shepherd, who was President of the Barbados Union of Teachers between 2012 and 2021, is most happy that Springer was honoured while he could see and enjoy it.

Paying tribute to the founding member and Trustee of the BUT – Springer, who died on February 1, 2024, at the age of 94 years old, Shepherd said, “Carl Springer, though retired continued to give service until his death. To me, he was a giant of a man.” Springer was also a constant guide and support for Shepherd. “He was always there to give advice and assist me where possible,” he confessed.

Thinking back on some of the things about Springer that he won’t forget, Shepherd said, “Mr Carl Springer was born in St Andrew and moved to St Philip to spend his adult life and raise a family. Carl Springer was one of the first persons I heard referring to the parish of St Philip as the Republic of Barbados.

“I do not recall when I first met Carl but I knew him for almost my entire life. He was a household figure as he was very active in the Lions Club, the Barbados Labour Party (BLP), and as Principal of the Society Primary.

“As a member of the Barbados Union of Teachers I formally met Carl Springer in the late 1980s. What stood out for me was that he was always immaculately dressed and spoke only the Queen’s English. Mr Springer never forgot to speak to young union members and officers about his role in transitioning the Barbados Union of Teachers from The Civil Service Association to an independent organisation. He always spoke highly of the team he had around him at that time.”

Shepherd stressed that he truly remained part and parcel of the BUT. “Carl enjoyed attending activities at the Barbados Union of Teachers. You would always find him standing close to the bar once the formal ceremony was over. He enjoyed a good beverage and would always remark that good beverages tend to help you live long. Indeed, he was correct in this regard as he lived a long and healthy life. I never heard of Carl Springer being sick and unable to attend any activity at the Barbados Union of Teachers.

“I can recall his love for the office staff, Marlene and Cordie, as he would always turn up at the union with fruits and vegetables he produced on his land either in St Philip or St. Andrew.”

Shepherd told Loop News, he believes Springer lived a life with no or very few regrets.

“Carl lived a good life, up to recently he was still physically able to drive and conduct his own business.Carl was a family man and having lost his lifelong partner maybe a year or so ago his activities were slowed and we saw less of him.

“I am comforted in the fact that Carl is now in a good place laughing heartily, giving some old jokes. I am sure he will be received by his wife and other ancestors. “On behalf of the BUT and on my own behalf I want to extend my sincere condolences to his family and friends. Until we meet again. May his soul Rest in Peace and Rise in Glory.”