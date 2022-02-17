Passengers trapped and injured in mass casualty beyond Boarded Hall | Loop Barbados

Police have confirmed reports of a mass casualty at the 4-cross to the east of Boarded Hall and west of Windsor that takes you on to Lower Greys and Brighton.

Spokesman for the Barbados Police Service, acting inspector Rodney Inniss informed Loop News that a vehicle and a bus collided.

Reports indicate that the bus overturned and people are trapped in the vehicle. A number of people are reportedly injured.

Today, members of the Barbados Police force conducted a road audit at that same junction around 10am, as part of their Collision Training Course practicum.

More details to come