Parts of St Lucy may be affect by water outages on Friday Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Parts of St Lucy may be affect by water outages on Friday Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Teacher, Deacon concerned about cellphones and Bajan youth

St Michael residents without electricity, BLPC dispatches crews

Parts of St Lucy may be affect by water outages on Friday

St Catherine’s students receive new laptops from Sandals Foundation

Traffic Alert: Accident on Pine Hill disrupting traffic flow

Deacon Rock begs parents, teachers – Discipline children with love

A busy Concacaf calendar awaits both men and women senior teams

Do not dump garbage in the drains! Residents warned

Wright start for 2023

Barbados Royals confirms retained players

Thursday May 25

26?C
Community

BWA to make connection in Hope Road, St Lucy on Friday, May 26

Rosemary Forde

11 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Water will be shut off in parts of St Lucy on Friday, as the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) conducts work in the area.

Residents of Hope Road, St Lucy are warned that the BWA will be in the district on Friday, May 26 between 10 am and 6 pm to work on a four-inch connection.

Due to the ongoing works, residents may expect low pressure or water outages.

“As a result, residents and businesses in Hope Road, Hope Bridge Road, Harrisses and surrounding areas may suffer low pressure or water outages during these hours.”

The BWA is encouraging residents of Hope Road and surrounding areas to store an adequate supply of water during this period.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Community

Teacher, Deacon concerned about cellphones and Bajan youth

Caribbean News

NOAA predicts near-normal 2023 hurricane season

Barbados News

St Michael residents without electricity, BLPC dispatches crews

More From

Community

Teacher, Deacon concerned about cellphones and Bajan youth

Parents using the devices to raise their children

Barbados News

See also

Traffic Alert: Accident on Pine Hill disrupting traffic flow

The crash is at the end of Philip Drive

Entertainment

Music legend Tina Turner dies at 83

Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and ’70s and survived her horrifying marriage to

Barbados News

Do not dump garbage in the drains! Residents warned

Illegal dumping in drain network can lead to flooding

Community

Deacon Rock begs parents, teachers – Discipline children with love

“All children are a gift from a God”

Caribbean News

Grenada, Barbados, T&T win gold at 2023 Chelsea Flower Show

The Caribbean was well represented at the prestigious Royal Horticultural Society 2023 Chelsea Flower Show in the United Kingdom where Grenada, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago were each awarded