Parts of St Lucy may be affect by water outages on Friday Loop Barbados

Water will be shut off in parts of St Lucy on Friday, as the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) conducts work in the area.

Residents of Hope Road, St Lucy are warned that the BWA will be in the district on Friday, May 26 between 10 am and 6 pm to work on a four-inch connection.

Due to the ongoing works, residents may expect low pressure or water outages.

“As a result, residents and businesses in Hope Road, Hope Bridge Road, Harrisses and surrounding areas may suffer low pressure or water outages during these hours.”

The BWA is encouraging residents of Hope Road and surrounding areas to store an adequate supply of water during this period.