Partial road closure in Bridgetown this Saturday

Broad Street, The City, will be partially closed to vehicular traffic on Saturday, June 29, to accommodate the Emerging Entrepreneurs Broad Street Mall Marketplace.

Broad Street from its junction with Prince William Henry Street, to its junction with High Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic this Saturday, from 4:30am to 9:00pm.

Motorists travelling along Broad Street on the day of the marketplace will be diverted onto Prince William Henry Street.

Persons are advised that no parking will be allowed on Lower Broad Street, Shepherd Street, Middle Street, and Prince William Henry Street.

Motorists are also encouraged to make alternate travel arrangements when visiting Bridgetown.