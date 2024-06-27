Partial road closure in Bridgetown this Saturday

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Partial road closure in Bridgetown this Saturday
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Wales into the final four of the BFA Champions Cup

The Reunion 2024 promises a ‘Feter’s Paradise’

Élevé Performing Arts Centre brings Aladdin Jr to Bim

BHTA celebrates success within the hotel and tourism industry

Barbados go down at home to Haiti in World Cup Qualifiers

Tridents welcome the Grenadiers in World Cup Qualifier this evening

Mount Gay honours late employee

Tridents lose World Cup Qualifier opener

Applewhaite named skipper of Tridents’ World Cup campaign

New look Tridents take on Curacao tonight in World Cup Qualifiers

Thursday Jun 27

28°C
Barbados News

This is to accommodate the Emerging Entrepreneurs Broad Street Mall Marketplace from 4:30am to 9:00pm.

Rosemary Forde

8 hrs ago

The Emerging Entrepreneurs Broad Street Mall Marketplace last Saturday, June 22.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Broad Street, The City, will be partially closed to vehicular traffic on Saturday, June 29, to accommodate the Emerging Entrepreneurs Broad Street Mall Marketplace.

Broad Street from its junction with Prince William Henry Street, to its junction with High Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic this Saturday, from 4:30am to 9:00pm.

Motorists travelling along Broad Street on the day of the marketplace will be diverted onto Prince William Henry Street. 

Persons are advised that no parking will be allowed on Lower Broad Street, Shepherd Street, Middle Street, and Prince William Henry Street.

Motorists are also encouraged to make alternate travel arrangements when visiting Bridgetown.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

MOU to bring new opportunities for nurses

Sport

Wales into the final four of the BFA Champions Cup

Barbados News

Customs Cashiers relocated

More From

Barbados News

Five men shot at Shepton Lane

Investigations thus far indicate that five men aged 26, 27, 37, 37 and 42 received gunshot injuries.

Caribbean News

See also

NHC expects latest tropical storm to develop by weekend

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) has upgraded its forecast for a tropical wave to become the second named storm of the 2024 Hurricane Season.
In its morning forecast, NHC said the tropical w

Business

Operation Home Transformation is back: Living room makeover to be won

Loop Barbados, Courts and Treasure Beach Studios have collaborated again to give you the opportunity to win a BBD$20,000 dream Living Room makeover!
Last time out, our lucky winner, Jamila Griffin

Barbados News

Persons invited to apply for UNESCO Transcultura courses

Applications must be submitted by Friday, July 12, 2024.

Sport

Wales into the final four of the BFA Champions Cup

The semifinal spots of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Champions Cup were decided last weekend when the quarterfinal matches took place at the BFA Wildey Turf.
There will be an all-Premier

Barbados News

Partial road closure in Bridgetown this Saturday

This is to accommodate the Emerging Entrepreneurs Broad Street Mall Marketplace from 4:30am to 9:00pm.