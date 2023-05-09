Parliamentary Reform Commission sworn in Loop Barbados

An eclectic group of Barbadians will chart how the structure and function of Parliament can be improved to address the needs of citizens.

On Monday, May 8, six of the nine members of the Parliamentary Reform Commission were sworn in by Acting President, The Very Reverend Dr Jeffrey Gibson, before Deputy Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw at State House.

The newly appointed Commissioners who will serve for the next six months are Ambassador H Elizabeth Thompson, Professor Velma Newton, Dr William Chandler Jr, and Dr Richard Ishmael. Former Government senator Maxine McClean will represent the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) and attorney-at-law Corey Beckles, People’s Party for Democracy and Development (PdP).

Chairman of the Commission Sir Richard Cheltenham, deputy chairman Sir Roy Trotman and secretary, Pedro Eastmond were not in attendance.

Speaking to the media after the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw emphasised that the current parliamentary system needed an “overhaul”.

“I think the last time we would have had any significant reform is back in the early 1970s, where we would have transitioned to a single-member constituency.”

“I think we all recognise that in this age where persons want to understand and appreciate more of what we are doing in parliament, that the institutions which would have served us several decades ago, can no longer serve this country,” remarked Bradshaw.

She added: “I think the time has come for the current overhaul of the current system. Sometimes when I look at the public gallery, we don’t see the numbers that we once saw. And yes, we have the technology nowadays to allow persons to come in on social media to be able to see what is happening, but I think we have to go a step further, particularly when we have a 30-seat government as well to be able to ensure that people understand the business we are doing on a day-to-day basis”.

Commissioner, Ambassador Elizabeth Thompson, added that she was honoured to join the Commission and serve with Sir Richard and Sir Roy.

Ambassador Thompson shared that the Commission will be heading into the community through town hall meetings to get the public’s thoughts on the way forward for Parliament.

“We should be expecting the reform that the people of Barbados should wish to have. At the start of the Commission, we are not coming in with any preconceived notions. We are going to have…extensive public input and at this stage, we don’t know what the public is going to say what they want,” she said.