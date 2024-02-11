Parish teams and ambassadors honoured Loop Barbados

The hard work and dedication of parish ambassadors and their supporting parish independence committees took the spotlight last weekend.

Both individual and collective achievements were honoured at a dinner and awards ceremony held at Sandals Barbados Resort and hosted by the Community Independence Celebrations Secretariat on Saturday, February 3.

Following a brief video presentation which provided a glimpse into the work of the Parish Ambassadors, Community Independence Secretariat Programme Coordinator, Jessica Parris, thanked the parish teams for their service to the country.

“Parish Ambassadors, I implore you to continue to effect positive change and make a difference in the lives of those around you. Thank you for your sense of patriotism and community-mindedness,” she said.

Parris commended the teams for being “been instrumental in raising parish pride and national consciousness.”

In outlining some of their duties throughout their year-long tenure she revealed that the Parish Ambassadors participated in several interactive sessions and underwent training in several disciplines including Public speaking, Ethics, Team Building, Project Management and Leadership.

The winning St Lucy team comprising Most Outstanding Ambassadors for 2023 Ammario Rollock (far left) and Destiny Cummins (far right) and Attendant of the Year Tito Rock (centre)

During the dinner and awards, several persons across different categories were highlighted.

For 2022, Committee Member of the Year Award went to Secretary of the St Peter Parish Independence Committee Nicole Collymore while for 2023 St Andrew’s PIC Chairperson Tonya Stephen was adjudged the winner.

In 2022, Nicole Collymore joined Attendant of the Year Tony Pompey and the Most Outstanding Ambassadors Paul Cato and Chloe Collymore on an overseas assignment in Panama and was lauded for their representation.

The St Lucy’s Parish Independence Committee won the Committee of the Year Award for 2023 and chairman Anderson Rollock accepted on its behalf while Tyrell Burnett of St Michaelwas recognized forThe Most Improved Parish Ambassador for 2022.

Three parish ambassadors were acknowledged for being adjudged Most Improved in 2023. Hailing from St Andrew wasJalani Hinds while Rashida Mascoll of St Thomas and Klay Stephen of St Michael joined him.

The ceremonial sash remained in St Lucy, as that parish once again won top spot at the 2023 Spirit of the Nation show. The Most Outstanding Ambassadors for 2022 Paul Cato and Chloe Collymore had the honour of outfitting their northern counterparts 2023 Most Outstanding Ambassadors Ammario Rollock and Destiny Cummins in their ceremonial sashes.

During the brief awards, representatives from St Peter, St James, St John, and Christ Church also received special mention.