Parika Market fire caused by welding sparks – GFS

Black Immigrant Daily News

See below statement from the Guyana Fire Service on Friday’s massive blaze that gutted the Parika Market in Region Three:

The Guyana Fire Service is currently investigating the circumstances that led to a devastating fire at the Parika market complex.

At 15:14 p.m., the Fire Department was alerted to the fire, and five water tenders, one water bowser, and two support vehicles from the Leonora, La Grange, Eccles, Campbellville, Central, and West Ruimveldt fire stations were immediately dispatched to the location, with the first water tender arriving on scene at 15:36 p.m.

Firefighters began their operation by utilizing tank supplies, after which they made use of an open water source (Essequibo River).

Preliminary investigations have revealed that construction workers who were in the process of rebuilding the market were conducting welding when sparks (flux) came into contact with nearby combustible materials, which ignited.

The building and its contents were severely damaged by the time of the fire’s extinction.

Water tenders from the Leonora, La Grange, and Eccles fire stations are still on the scene conducting the mopping-up exercise.

More details will come in an additional report.

NewsAmericasNow.com