Parents, students told: Get to know PSV operators before school starts Loop Barbados

With the new school year just weeks away, students, who are entering new secondary schools, are being advised to explore the new routes before the term starts.

Furthermore, their parents and guardians are being urged to consider getting the names and contact information for the public service vehicle (PSV) operators who work in their communities in case of emergencies or unforeseen circumstances.

This is coming from the Head of the Alliance Owners of Public Transport (AOPT) Roy Raphael.

Speaking to Loop News, today, Wednesday, September 6, 2023, he said:

“I would say to the parents, if they’re catching our buses, I would use the word personalise their children with our operations and operators.

“So that you know, cause a lot of operators do look out for children and senior citizens, particularly on their route, so if they know every morning a child catches the bus and gets off a particular bus stop, they will know, well, that child catches the bus and should get off there, but most of the parents also introduce children to the bus driver and say, ‘Look, drop off my child down to Lester Vaughan School on the way down,” or they would say to the child, ‘Look out for B54 or the conductor.'”

He said many of the operators understand the call for extra care and attention especially for the first formers.

“Some conductors and drivers do place their personal telephone number in the bus, so that people can contact them.”

Raphael’s advice emphasises the proverb that it takes a village.

School children well-behaved on PSVs, contends President

Asked if he is concerned about the behaviour of children on the PSVs when they return, he quickly shut this down, saying that though the problem has plagued the Transport Board system, it’s not one that gives them any headaches.

“We don’t have that problem. A lot of the children who catch our bus are well-disciplined, to be honest with you. We’re not having that issue.

“The issue basically comes from the children who catch the Transport Board buses, we hear about them, but we don’t have those major issues with the children.”

In fact, he gave high praise for the behaviour of majority of the children who use the PSV system.

“Actually, I would say to the public that a lot of the school children of nowadays are well mannered and behaved, more so than some who used to operate years ago when they had the bashment buses and that. But since the operations have the Complaints Officer it is much easier for us to have these matters investigated and nipped in the bud at a very early stage, if they do present.”