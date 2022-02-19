Parents reassured: Chances of transmission in schools ‘very low’ | Loop Barbados

Parents have been reassured that the possibility of their children contracting or spreading COVID-19 during the upcoming school term is “very low”.

Paediatrician, Dr Gillian Birchwood highlighted on Thursday, February 17, during a panel discussion hosted by Barbados National Council of Parent Teacher Association (BNCPTA), that global research has concluded it is unlikely for secondary transmission to occur once COVID-19 protocols are followed.

“We have a lot of international evidence from societies where children have been back into school for months…and what they have found is that the risk of secondary transmission, that is the risk of spread from someone who has come to school with a positive test and spreading it to another student or another teacher, that risk is actually very low once protocols are followed.”

Birchwood challenged parents to do their part in reducing the spread of the virus by reinforcing the COVID-19 protocols and ensuring that their children have appropriately fitted masks. She encouraged parents to have their children and eligible vulnerable family members vaccinated.

“The second part is that reducing the likelihood of spread starts at home so as a parent you need to emphasize, teach and reinforce all those protocols that we know already work, making sure that you have an appropriate well-fitting mask, one that covers the nose and the mouth and doesn’t have gaps along the sides,” the paediatrician stressed.

Birchwood reiterated that hand sanitizing and social distancing will reduce the spread of the viral illness. She pinpointed that the public was familiar with these protocols and they have proved effective throughout the past two years.

“Hand sanitizing and social distancing at schools, these are things that are going to be reinforced in the school environment. So, the factors that are going to reduce the likelihood of the spread, are the same protocols that we are all familiar with, which are tried and true and have all been demonstrated to work and as a matter of fact it has been shown that compared to general society the COVID transmission in schools is actually lower because the protocols are usually quite comprehensive,” Dr Birchwood insisted.

“Most children are kept compliant with them and so I do not think that parents should have the expectation that there is going to be massive spread of COVID in schools, that is actually been shown to be a myth once you follow the appropriate protocols,” she added.