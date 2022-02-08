Parents protesting for reopening of school not an issue, says Minister | Loop Barbados

Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, Kay McConney, has welcomed the action taken by protestors, who, last Saturday, gathered in the environs of Government Headquarters to urge the reopening of schools across the island.

Speaking shortly after the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of a 200-metre five-lane track at the Springer Memorial School on Government Hill, Minister McConney said: “I am very happy that we live in a country where people can feel that they can freely express what their concerns are, and I therefore commend the initiative that has been taken by those persons who thought that they needed so to do.”

Noting that the Ministry had already issued its statement, she said: “We made that statement last week that we are intent on working across Government and with all of our partners to see how it’s best for us to get to a February 21st face-to-face return to school….

“Bravo to those who have seen it fit to exercise their democratic right and in a country that is free and do know that we are looking forward to working with all of them to see how best we can make it to February 21stsuccessfully.”

Meanwhile, when queried about the data on the number of school-aged children currently suffering with COVID-19, Minister McConney indicated that she was not aware that such information was immediately available to the Ministry, but if it were that would be “something that our Chief [Education Officer] and our Permanent Secretary would likely be able to have to speak with the Ministry of Health [and Wellness] about”.